Charges Filed Against Man Shot By Police During Confrontation Inside King Of Prussia Mall Parking Garage

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (CBS) — Charges have been filed against a Delaware man shot by police during a confrontation inside a parking garage at King of Prussia Mall over the weekend.

Kalin Jackson has been accused of three counts of robbery and remains under guard while hospitalized, but sources tell KYW Newsradio that his prognosis is not good.

Officials said the shooting happened Sunday afternoon outside of the King of Prussia Mall in a parking garage connected to Lord & Taylor and Nordstrom department stores. Upper Merion police haven’t said what led to the shooting.

From what police have gathered so far, Jackson appears to be connected to a four-day, two-state crime spree.

Upper Merion Township Police Chief Tom Nolan confirmed Sunday that the suspect allegedly started his two-state crime spree last Thursday in Wilmington, when he carjacked a white Chevy Cobalt.

“In three previous robberies, the suspect was known to be armed with a 9mm handgun, had previously fired a shot at one fleeing victim in Delaware,” said Nolan.

Then on Friday, the suspect swapped the Cobalt for a maroon Kia Sorento, holding up an 87-year-old man in New Castle County, Delaware, to get it, according to police.

On Saturday, the stolen Sorento was driven to the King of Prussia Mall and the thief robbed a woman in the green parking deck.

“During that robbery, the suspect jumped into the back seat of her vehicle and put a gun to her head and demanded her purse,” said Nolan.

On Sunday afternoon, police say the same suspect came back to the same parking deck, in the same stolen Sorrento, was spotted by police and ultimately shot.

“He intentionally rammed into Upper Merion Township police cars and attempted to run down officers from Upper Merion Township Police that were trying to take him into custody,” said Nolan.

Officers fired several shots, and then paramedics rushed the injured suspect to Paoli Hospital.

Investigators also found a 9mm handgun from the driver’s seat of the stolen car.