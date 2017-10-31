Indictment: Former Rutgers Men’s Basketball Coach Diverted Thousands Of Dollars

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A former men’s basketball coach at Rutgers University stands accused of using his former position with a county parks commission to divert thousands of dollars of public money to a nonprofit he controlled.
State authorities also allege Kevin Bannon arranged unauthorized benefits for himself, his family and others at county expense.
A state grand jury on Tuesday indicted the 60-year-old Lawrenceville man on six counts of official misconduct, two theft counts and single counts of pattern of official misconduct and misapplication of entrusted property.
The acts allegedly occurred while Bannon was executive director of the Mercer County Park Commission. Authorities say Bannon ran the nonprofit Friends of Mercer County Parks on county time with county employees.
Bannon’s attorney, John Furlong, says he’s “supremely confident” his client will prevail at trial.
