Boxing Coach Helps Parkinson’s Patients Literally Fight Back In New Jersey

By Mike DeNardo
CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS) — People with Parkinson’s disease are literally fighting back against its debilitating effects, at a boxing program at the Katz Jewish Community Center in Cherry Hill.

The boxers in coach Stacey Macaluso’s Rock Steady class are getting a workout, moving from station to station at speed bags, doing push-ups and punching a light board.

The boxers have Parkinson’s disease, and Rock Steady is based on the research that shows intense exercise can slow its effects.

Kevin Murray, 59, was diagnosed 18-years-ago, and says he is a believer.

“The physicality of this, it’s intense and it gets me off the couch, as they say. And I want to come,” Murray said.

It has helped so much so, that he paid to help bring Rock Steady to Cherry Hill.

Boxer Dianne Fisher of Mt. Laurel says she is grateful.

“It makes me more confident that I can do something and not feel that the Parkinson’s has control over me,” she said. “I’ve got some control over the Parkinson’s.”

Macaluso coaches 60 boxers at Katz. She says she even has a waiting list.

