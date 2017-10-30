Halloween Safety Tips For Parents, Kids And Even Drivers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local organizations are teaming up to make sure drivers and trick-or-treaters stay safe this Halloween.

Jana Tidwell with AAA mid-Atlantic says the statistics are down right scary.

“Children are four times more likely to be hit by a motor vehicle on Halloween, than any other night of the year,” said Tidwell.

On Monday, PennDOT, AAA and a number of other organizations, joined forces to let kids know some things they should do to stay safe as they trick-or-treat.

Ayanna Williams with PennDOT says there are some simple things all kids can do to stay safe.

“Trick or Treat in a group, instead of by yourself, avoid wearing masks that obstruct peripheral vision, walk on the sidewalk if one is available, or walk on the left side of the road facing traffic, never walk in between parked cars, always cross the street at the corner and always obey traffic signals,” said Williams.

Officials say it’s not just the kids who need to be extra cautious, drivers need to do their part too.

“We’re asking motorist to slow down, use their headlights, pay attention when they are entering and exiting their driveways,” said Tidwell.

Tidwell says Halloween is also a big night for drunk driving, so they’re making an extra effort to ask to not drink and drive, but instead find another way home.