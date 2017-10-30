Report: Fletcher Cox Could Be Suspended For Hit On Joe Staley

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fletcher Cox could be facing a suspension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Cox’s hit on 49ers’ offensive lineman Joe Staley broke his orbital bone.

Surgery is reportedly not required for Staley’s injury.

Cox’s teammate Chris Long says a suspension would “be ridiculous.” Long says Cox was trying to let up and there was nothing malicious about the hit.

Cox recorded 1.0 sack, 1.0 tackle for loss, and 2.0 QB hits in Sunday’s 33-10 win over the 49ers. He has 4.5 sacks in six games this season.

Cox, 26, is arguably the Eagles’ best defensive player.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch