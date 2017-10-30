Report: Fletcher Cox Could Be Suspended For Hit On Joe Staley

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fletcher Cox could be facing a suspension, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Cox’s hit on 49ers’ offensive lineman Joe Staley broke his orbital bone.
Surgery is reportedly not required for Staley’s injury.
Cox’s teammate Chris Long says a suspension would “be ridiculous.” Long says Cox was trying to let up and there was nothing malicious about the hit.
Cox recorded 1.0 sack, 1.0 tackle for loss, and 2.0 QB hits in Sunday’s 33-10 win over the 49ers. He has 4.5 sacks in six games this season.
Cox, 26, is arguably the Eagles’ best defensive player.