Police Investigate Violent Death Of Former Postal Service Employee

DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating what they describe as the violent death of a retired US Postal Office employee near a Delaware County middle school.

Clifton Heights resident Brad Hayes, 57, was found in the backseat of a vehicle in the 100 block of Summit Street near Penn Wood Middle School in Darby on Tuesday. The cause of his death is still being determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police say they have obtained surveillance footage on from throughout the area of the incident as they aim to identify the individual who accompanied Hayes, as well as a second person who police say was in the area of the incident but fled the scene when authorities arrived.

In the surveillance footage, police say the two individuals met with each other and the reportedly ran through the streets and alleyways together, fleeing the scene.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident or the two individuals to contact Darby Borough Police Department at 610-586-1100.

Hayes is described by family members as a loving husband and father.