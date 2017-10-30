Funeral Service Scheduled For Caleer Miller, Teen Killed In Double Murder

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Funeral arrangements are set for a teen gunned down in a double murder in South Philadelphia.
Police Looking For Suspect Behind Fatal Hit-And-Run In Northeast Philadelphia
Caleer Miller, 16, and Sal DiNubile, 16, were both shot and killed during an altercation between two groups of teenagers last Tuesday night.
The funeral service for Miller will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday at Love Kingdom Fellowship Church at 1009 South 3rd St.
A public viewing for Miller will be held between 6 and 9 p.m. Friday at Terry Funeral Home at 4203 Haverford Ave. in Philadelphia.
The internment will be at Merion Memorial Park at 59 Rock Hill Rd. in Bala Cynwyd.
Police have arrested and charged 16-year-old Brandon Olivieri for the double murder.