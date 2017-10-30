Flashpoint: Politics Behind #TakeAKnee, What Amazon HQ2 Could Do for Families and From IG to Activism

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This week on Flashpoint: We tackle the issue of the politics of the #TakeAKnee movement by examining some of the backlash faced by the ousted quarterback Colin Kaepernick, National Football League, as well as local teams once President Donald Trump began weighing in on the issue. Why has a protest of racism and bias within law enforcement turned into a major political issue?

Bill Rosenberg, a political science professor at Drexel University, Preston Brown, head football coach at Woodrow Wilson High School and Maya Francis, a writer and communications strategist, all weigh in on this hot button issue.

The Newsmaker for this week is Harold Epps, Commerce Director for the City of Philadelphia. He’ll talk about Philadelphia’s bid to get woo Amazon’s HQ2 to the city by breaking down what such a win would mean for the average city resident.

Finally, the “Change Maker of the Week” is Nathan Singh, founder of Moving Philly Forward, a new organization designed to turn Facebook and Twitter rants into political activism.

Flashpoint airs every Sunday at 8:30am on KYW Newsradio 1060AM.