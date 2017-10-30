Majority Of Eagles Fans Not Interested In Calvin Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Early on Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that teams are inquiring about retired NFL receiver Calvin Johnson.
The Eagles, are reportedly, one of the teams interested and according to Steve Albritton, they’re “aggressively pursuing” the six-time Pro Bowl 32-year-old wide out.
However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says that is not true and “there’s no indication that Johnson actually wants to play.”
With the Eagles outside receivers in Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith struggling, Johnson — if he does want to play — may make some sense for the Birds. The 6’5″ receiver could seemingly be, at the very least, a red zone threat.
Any NFL team interested in Johnson would have to acquire his rights from the Detroit Lions. The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.
Although he did not mention Johnson’s name, FOX’s Jay Glazer expects the Eagles to be aggressive at the trade deadline.
The 94WIP Morning Show asked Eagles fans on Twitter, and the majority of them aren’t interested in Megatron.
Johnson hasn’t played since 2015, when he caught 88 of 149 targets for 1,214 yards and 9 touchdowns in 16 games. From 2010 to 2015, Johnson accumulated at least 1,000 yards in every season. He currently holds the NFL record for most yards in a single season with 1,964.