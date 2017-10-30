Majority Of Eagles Fans Not Interested In Calvin Johnson

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Early on Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that teams are inquiring about retired NFL receiver Calvin Johnson.

The Eagles, are reportedly, one of the teams interested and according to Steve Albritton, they’re “aggressively pursuing” the six-time Pro Bowl 32-year-old wide out.

#Eagles in pursuit of another weapon for #Wentz…hearing they are aggressively pursuing the rights for Calvin Johnson. #Megatron #GC — Steven Albritton (@StevenAlbritton) October 29, 2017

However, Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio says that is not true and “there’s no indication that Johnson actually wants to play.”

With the Eagles outside receivers in Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith struggling, Johnson — if he does want to play — may make some sense for the Birds. The 6’5″ receiver could seemingly be, at the very least, a red zone threat.

Any NFL team interested in Johnson would have to acquire his rights from the Detroit Lions. The NFL trade deadline is set for 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Although he did not mention Johnson’s name, FOX’s Jay Glazer expects the Eagles to be aggressive at the trade deadline.

Jay Glazer just said on FOX that expects the Eagles to be very aggressive at the trade deadline. Buckle up ya’ll — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) October 29, 2017

The 94WIP Morning Show asked Eagles fans on Twitter, and the majority of them aren’t interested in Megatron.

Should the Eagles pursue Calvin Johnson? — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) October 30, 2017

Johnson hasn’t played since 2015, when he caught 88 of 149 targets for 1,214 yards and 9 touchdowns in 16 games. From 2010 to 2015, Johnson accumulated at least 1,000 yards in every season. He currently holds the NFL record for most yards in a single season with 1,964.