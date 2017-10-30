Former Philadelphia Eagles Linebacker Daniel Te’o-Nesheim Dies At 30

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia Eagle Daniel Te’o-Nesheim has died at the age of 30.
“The Eagles are saddened to learn of Daniel Te’o-Nesheim’s passing. Our thoughts are with his family and friends,” the Eagles tweeted.
No further details have been released on Te’o-Nesheim’s death.
Te’o-Nesheim, a linebacker from the University of Washington, was drafted by the Eagles in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft.
He played only one season for the Eagles in 2010, playing in six games.
Te’o-Nesheim then played with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2011 until 2013.
Over four seasons, Te’o-Nesheim played in 39 games, started in 27 of them, and accumulated five sacks and 37 tackles.
Te’o-Nesheim would’ve turned 31 on Nov. 30.