Wolf Faces Decision On Revenue, Gaming Bills

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Governor Wolf has the rest of this week to take action on bills sent to him last week that would address this year’s deficit – nearly four months after the state budget was passed.
One bill authorizes a sweeping expansion of gambling in Pennsylvania, including mini-casinos and video gaming terminals at truck stops.
It was years in the making and if Governor Wolf were to veto it, it is unlikely another comprehensive gaming bill could pass the legislature anytime soon.
Republican Dave Reed, the House majority leader, said as much when he beat back efforts by opponents to delay a vote last week.
“This will not see the light of day,” he said. “We will not complete this budget process. Gaming will be dead.”
Meanwhile, another bill sent to the governor would authorize $1.5 billion of borrowing against future tobacco settlement payments. But Wolf has already begun pursuing his own plan to borrow more than a billion dollars against future liquor system profits.