SEPTA Says One Main Line Train Station Is Expected To Be Shut Down Until December

By Kristen Johanson
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Monday, a SEPTA regional rail stop along the Main Line will be shut down for the next few weeks.

The Villanova stop along the Norristown High Speed Line will be closed for the next six weeks, as the university works on connecting an existing overpass to a pedestrian walkway bridge.

“This Villanova project only affects the Norristown High Speed Line, and only at Villanova station, said SEPTA Spokeswoman Heather Redfern.

She says passengers can walk to Stadium station at Lancaster and Ithan Avenues.

“All of the other Norristown High Speed Line stations will be open and operational, and it does not impact the Villanova Station stop on the Paoli-Thorndale Regional Rail Line,” she said.

The Villanova station will reopen on December 11th.

