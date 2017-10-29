Positively Philadelphia: Headhouse Farmers Market

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Usually when winter comes we look back on many area farmers markets who close up shop. However, this year the Headhouse Farmers Market at 2nd and Lombard in Society Hill will be doing something different.

“We are going year-round, which means the market doesn’t stop,” said Katy Wich Senior Associate with the Food Trust. “Although we are all going to need toe warmers, as long as people can get here we are here. But if there’s a major blizzard you might not find us.”

Vendor Edward Yin of Queens Farms in West Chester is also very excited and talks about one of his mushrooms which when cooked smells and tastes like bacon.

“This is the pink oyster mushroom. It’s very meaty when you cook it, and it tastes and smells like bacon but no bacon fat,” said Yin.

Katherine Blogett a market regular says this is great.

“Well, I buy my eggs here, tomatoes of course, arugula, and sweet potatoes,” said Blogett. “I bought some purple sweet potatoes and I’m going to cook those right up. And I’ll buy my flowers on my way out.”