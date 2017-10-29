Heavy Rain, High Winds On The Way To Our Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — On this five year anniversary of Hurricane Sandy, we’re in for a one-two severe weather punch, but NOT on the order of that destructive superstorm.

A flash flood watch is in effect, followed by a wind advisory overnight.

CBS3 Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram says, first comes about one-to-three inches of rain throughout the day.

“We could even see even higher amounts than that, especially east of I-95, east of Philadelphia, and even points north, where we could pick up upwards of four, even five inches,” she said.

You might want to bring in the Halloween decorations, because that rain will be followed by high winds overnight and into Monday.

“We could see wind gusts upwards of 40 to even 50 miles per hour,” said Ingram.

But, she says, after the tricky weather, we’re in for a treat.

“Temperatures are going to feel more seasonable, kind of like Fall should for this time of year. Even on Halloween, you can look for a high temperature right around 60 degrees,” Ingram said.