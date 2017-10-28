Fire Rips Through Home In West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More than a dozen people were forced from their homes early Saturday morning as fire tore through a home in West Philadelphia.

Flames broke out around 5:30 a.m. in the 3900 of Fairmount Avenue in the city’s Mantua neighborhood.

Firefighters placed the blaze under control a little more than an hour later.

There were no injuries reported but officials say 16 people and two dogs were displaced by the fire, and they were searching for a missing cat.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

