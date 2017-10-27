Santa Claus School In Session With Christmas Coming Soon

MIDLAND, Texas (CBS) — Christmas is still about two months away and Santa needs some help before the big day.
But never fear, his helpers are in training!
The Charles. W. Howard Santa Claus School is in session in Midland, Texas.
Santa students concentrate on their ho-ho-ho’s, their makeup, hair and outfits.
It also helps potential Santas handle the excited young people as the instructors say, it’s how Santa treats the kids that matters the most.
The school was established in 1937.