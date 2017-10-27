Santa Claus School In Session With Christmas Coming Soon

Filed Under: Charles W. Howard Santa Claus School, Santa Claus

MIDLAND, Texas (CBS) — Christmas is still about two months away and Santa needs some help before the big day.

But never fear, his helpers are in training!

Navy Rescues 2 Women, Their Dogs After Lost At Sea For 5 Months

The Charles. W. Howard Santa Claus School is in session in Midland, Texas.

Santa students concentrate on their ho-ho-ho’s, their makeup, hair and outfits.

It also helps potential Santas handle the excited young people as the instructors say, it’s how Santa treats the kids that matters the most.

Dogs May Protect Children From Developing Eczema, Asthma: Study 

The school was established in 1937.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch