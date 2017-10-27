3 Injured After NJ Transit Bus Crashes In Burlington County

BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — At least three people were injured after authorities say a NJ Transit bus crashed on Friday night.
It happened around 7:30 p.m. near Pointville and Catesville Roads in Pemberton Township.
NJ Transit officials tell CBS3 that a Route 317 NJ Transit bus was traveling from Philadelphia to Asbury Park when it made contact with a utility pole before going into a nearby ditch.
Officials say three of the six people on the bus were taken to an area hospital for unknown injuries.
The cause of the accident remains under investigation.