Legendary Philly Concert Promoter Offers Personal Memorabilia For Online Auction

SILVER SPRING, MD. (CBS) — If you’re a true old school rock and roll fan, you probably know the name Larry Magid, the man who opened up the Electric Factory in town almost 50 years ago.

Now, you can own a piece of his expansive personal memorabilia collection, if you take part in an online auction now underway.

Magid brought Bruce Springsteen to town long before he became the Boss, and promoted concerts featuring the Grateful Dead, Led Zeppelin, and the like when they were just starting.

Now, Magid’s offering up about 10% of his stuff, from rare concert posters of the day to the personal instruments of performers.

Ron Oser works for Huggins and Scott, an auction house in Maryland, and has known Magid since they grew up together here.

“He’s a Philly icon,” Oser told KYW Newsradio, “and it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to get something like this directly from someone like him.”

You can go online to hugginsandscott.com to not only take part in the auction, but to view the entire catalog of items available and watch as the bids go up from now until it concludes on November 9th.