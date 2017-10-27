Delaware Police Searching For Armed Carjacking Suspect

Filed Under: Kalin Jackson, New Castle County Police

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Police in Delaware are searching for an armed and dangerous carjacking suspect.

New Castle County police say 23-year-old Kalin Jackson committed a second carjacking on Friday, this time on Bittersweet Drive in Claymont.

kalin jackson mugshot Delaware Police Searching For Armed Carjacking Suspect

Police say he is now traveling in a maroon 2012 Kia Sorento that displays Delaware registration PC 422283.

Police say Jackson committed his first carjacking on Thursday evening at Herlihey Apartments in Wilmington.

According to police, Jackson removed a set of car keys from the victim during a dispute. When the victim fled inside the lobby of the apartment building, Jackson fired two shots.

That vehicle has since been recovered.

Anyone who observes Jackson and the stolen Kia Sorento is urged to call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch