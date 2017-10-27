Delaware Police Searching For Armed Carjacking Suspect

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — Police in Delaware are searching for an armed and dangerous carjacking suspect.
New Castle County police say 23-year-old Kalin Jackson committed a second carjacking on Friday, this time on Bittersweet Drive in Claymont.
Police say he is now traveling in a maroon 2012 Kia Sorento that displays Delaware registration PC 422283.
Police say Jackson committed his first carjacking on Thursday evening at Herlihey Apartments in Wilmington.
According to police, Jackson removed a set of car keys from the victim during a dispute. When the victim fled inside the lobby of the apartment building, Jackson fired two shots.
That vehicle has since been recovered.
Anyone who observes Jackson and the stolen Kia Sorento is urged to call 911.