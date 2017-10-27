How Much Homework Is Too Much?

NEW YORK (CBS) – Elementary schools across the country are now debating whether homework is really beneficial for children.
Fourth grader Judah Broshe no longer has homework. His public school in New York banned mandatory homework for grades kindergarten through fourth.
While some parents support the idea, education experts disagree.
“Studies do show that doing small amounts of homework help kids do better on unit tests,” said Dr. Harris Cooper with Duke University. “But they also help to begin to shape a child’s time management skills, organization skills.”
Experts say moderation is key.
Some teachers have what they call a “ten-minute rule.” You take a child’s grade level and multiply that by ten – that’s how much time students should spend doing their homework.