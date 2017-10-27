Eagles Injury Report: Jordan Hicks To Miss Game Vs. 49ers, CB Darby Questionable

By Kevin McGuire

The Philadelphia Eagles will look to keep the NFL’s best record going strong this weekend with a home game against one of the two teams without a win this season, the San Francisco 49ers. Aside from a handful of long-term injuries already established, the Eagles will be in good health overall this weekend with just two notable injuries on the end-of-the-week injury report.

The most significant loss this week is that of linebacker Jordan Hicks. Hicks hurt his Achilles last week and was held out of practice all week, so his absence from Sunday’s game was to be expected. Hicks has officially been ruled out for Sunday, which means the Eagles have a hole to plug in the middle of the defense. Joe Walker has been listed as Hicks’ backup, but Najee Goode should also get some extra snaps out of the loss of Hicks.

Another Eagles linebacker, Mychal Kendricks, was a full participant in practices all week while working his way back from a hamstring setback. His presence on the field should help offset the loss of Hicks, as long as he is not bothered by or re-aggravates the hamstring.

The only other Eagles player listed on the injury report for this week is cornerback Ronald Darby. Darby continues to work his way back from an ankle injury suffered in the season opener against Washington, and his return will be coming soon. It could even be this weekend.

“His biggest thing is getting back into football shape,” Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said about Darby’s status this week. Darby has been slowly working his way back to full speed in limited practices recently. He remained limited in practices this week, so his availability may not be promising for this weekend against the 49ers. That likely means Rasul Douglas will continue to see some playing time in the secondary, with Patrick Robinson getting some plays as well.

QUESTIONABLE

CB Ronald Darby (ankle)

OUT

LB Jordan Hicks (Achilles)

Kevin McGuire is a Philadelphia area sports writer and college football editor for The Comeback and host of the No 2-Minute Warning Podcast. Follow McGuire on Twitter and like him on Facebook.