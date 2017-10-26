Sail V.I. Getaway

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The storm ravaged Virgin Islands are now looking to the community of recreational sailors to help salvage winter tourism. KYW’s Jay Lloyd reports that some charter fleets are already being restored.

Land based tourism has taken a big hit. But Virgin Islanders are hoping to see a winter flotilla, like a modern day Dunkirk to replace it. Scott Farquharson who operates Proteus Yacht Charters sees the V.I. boating world coming back to life.

“The mooring balls are all in place, the dive spots are good. The water’s clear again,” said Farquharson.

Many land resorts will take more time rebuilding. But Farquharson notes that a some of the no frills sailor haunts should be in place.

“A simple beach bar can be erected quite quickly,” said Farquharson.

The sailing community has a bond of memories with these Caribbean islands. On Virgin Gorda they’ve coined a word, “Voluntourism.” Help the economy and lend a hand. But Farquharson cautions.

“The worst thing we could do is abandon them right now,” said Farquharson.

Check the charter fleet advisories, and if possible, this winter sail to the rescue.