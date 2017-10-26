Pennsylvania Lawmakers Send Gov. Wolf Borrowing, Gambling Bills

HARRISBURG (CBS) — The state legislature has given final approval to bills that would authorize major borrowing and gaming expansion to balance the state budget.

The question now is what Gov. Tom Wolf will do with them. So far, the governor has only indicated he will review the legislation.

The gaming bill headed to Wolf’s desk – a bill critics say would result in an “explosion” of gambling in Pennsylvania – would not just legalize internet gaming and fantasy sports, it would also give the state’s casinos the first shot at 10 “mini-casinos” and would allow for slots-like video gaming terminals, or VGTs, at truck stops. The VGT provision was for months a tough sell in the Senate. Republican Jake Corman is the Senate majority leader…

“This is fairly limited, and I think it’s a responsible way to sort of start this issue, and we’ll see where it goes, but everything’s a compromise,” said state Senate Majority Leader Jake Corman, a Republican. “You know, I mean… I’m sure there’s things in it that they don’t particularly care that we put in there.”

There are no broad-based tax increases in the revenue package, but there are some tax provisions, including requirements designed to increase collection of sales taxes from internet purchases.