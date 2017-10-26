Man Admits To Smuggling Chocolate-Covered Heroin Into Airport

TRENTON (CBS) — A Guatemalan man admitted in federal court to smuggling chocolate-covered heroin into Newark Liberty International Airport.
Man Who Attacked Ex-Wife With Nail-Spiked Club Spared Jail Because Judge Says Her Infidelity ‘Dishonored’ Him
Acting U.S. Attorney William Fitzpatrick announced Thursday that 21-year-old Jacobo Leonel Orellana-Estrada pled guilty on one count of possession with intent to distribute more than one kilogram of heroin in Trenton federal court.
According to court documents, Orellana-Estrada arrived at Newark airport on June 11 on a commercial flight from Guatemala City.
Orellana-Estrada was stopped at customs inspection by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers and searched his luggage.
Kellogg’s Redoing Corn Pops Cereal Boxes After Complaint Art On Back Is ‘Teaching Kids Racism’
In one of his bags, authorities discovered six small single-layer cakes that were actually packages of heroin coated in a thin layer of chocolate and wrapped in paper.
Orellanda-Estrada faces possible life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2018.