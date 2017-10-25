The Dangers Of Glaucoma

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The medical term is glaucoma, but many people think of it as high blood pressure in the eye.

For people who suffer from glaucoma, it can be a very serious issue.

Glaucoma is leading cause a permanent blindness in the world and affects three million people in the United States alone.

Glaucoma attacks mostly the elderly, but he can affect all ages including newborns.

Once vision is lost from glaucoma it is lost forever.

Like hypertension, many people don’t know they have glaucoma until it’s too late. It can be a silent condition.

As the population ages and we live longer, glaucoma and its devastating consequences are expected to reach near epidemic levels.

The best way to diagnose glaucoma is a visit to your ophthalmologist who can initiate treatment.