The Dangers Of Glaucoma

By Dr. Brian McDonough
Filed Under: Dr. Brian McDonough, medical reports

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The medical term is glaucoma, but many people think of it as high blood pressure in the eye.

For people who suffer from glaucoma, it can be a very serious issue.

Glaucoma is leading cause a permanent blindness in the world and affects three million people in the United States alone.

Glaucoma attacks mostly the elderly, but he can affect all ages including newborns.

Once vision is lost from glaucoma it is lost forever.

Like hypertension, many people don’t know they have glaucoma until it’s too late. It can be a silent condition.

As the population ages and we live longer, glaucoma and its devastating consequences are expected to reach near epidemic levels.

The best way to diagnose glaucoma is a visit to your ophthalmologist who can initiate treatment.

More from Dr. Brian McDonough
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch