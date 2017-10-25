SJU Field Hockey Chasing An A-10 Title

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Any discussion about the most successful field hockey teams in NCAA Division I this season has to include St. Joseph’s University.

The Hawks are 15-3-0 as they prepare for their regular season finale on Saturday against Davidson. The 15 wins are tied for the second-most (behind Michigan) in all of Division I and their 6-1 conference mark has them tied for first place in the Atlantic 10.

“This group has a ton of potential and we knew we had it in us,” St. Joe’s head coach Lynn Farquhar tells KYW Newsradio about her team’s success. “We’re going to keep on working, we think we have a little bit more in the tank.”

The Hawks’ success has not gone unnoticed as they are currently 17th in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Poll. They are also ranked 16th in the NCAA RPI rankings. They are the top A-10 team in both listings.

Farquhar says the entire team has had a hand in what they have been able to accomplish so far this season.

“This is my fourth season here,” she says, “over the last three years, every year has been a step up. So it wouldn’t be able to happen without that senior group. This year we’ve had some of our juniors step up. [Forward] Anna Willocks, she’s done an outstanding job once again. She’s our speaking captain. [Midfielder] Monica Tice and [goalkeeper] Victoria Kammerinke are also leading us as field generals, captains. Then we’ve had some outstanding freshmen come in, come in fit, come in competitive and they’ve been great on the scoreboard and then also playing in our backfield.”

Willocks leads the team with 38 points. She is second on the squad in goals (14) behind freshman Quinn Maguire (15). Kammerinke has started all 18 games in goal, has a 1.15 GAA and has earned six shutouts this season. She also leads the nation in save percentage at .816.

Farquhar talks about what will be key for her team as they look towards the postseason.

“I think it’s focusing on us,” she says. “We know that. When you talk about that winning culture and that winning mindset, it’s forgetting about everything else and doing what you do well. We know we want to play Hawk hockey, and when we do that, that’s when we have the most fun and we feel the most successful and that’s really relying on the team.”

Saturday’s regular season finale for the Hawks starts at 11:30am. A win would earn St. Joe’s at least a share of the Atlantic 10 regular season title for a second consecutive season.