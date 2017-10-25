Officials Investigate Reports Of Booms That Shook Ground

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — Officials are trying to determine the cause of some reported rumblings that shook areas of southern New Jersey.

Residents in several counties reported hearing booms or feeling the ground shake early Wednesday.

But the United States Geological Survey didn’t report any earthquake activity in New Jersey. And National Weather Service officials say there’s “nothing weather-related” that would cause the booms.

Sources tell Eyewitness News it was an F-35 out of Maryland connected with an offshore training.

Officials say sonic booms have been caused in the past by military planes doing supersonic drills along the east coast, but it wasn’t immediately clear if that’s what happened Wednesday.

No injuries or damage were reported.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

