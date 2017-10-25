Philly Animal Hospital Treating Dog Found Tied Up, Beaten

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A dog found tied up to a dumpster and badly beaten is now under the care of the Philadelphia Animal Hospital.
The hospital says two people found the dog named “Charlie” tied up and brought him in to get medical help.
Can’t Sleep After A Stressful Day? Neither Can Dogs, Study Says
“It’s a terrible tragedy when innocent animals are treated in such a way, and we recognize that this is not an isolated incident,” said Philadelphia Animal Hospital in a Facebook post.
Charlie remains in stable condition. He will soon be transferred to the City of Elderly Love: Save a Senior Pet where they will provide additional care and eventually find a foster home.
To learn how you can help CLICK HERE.