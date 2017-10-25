New Documentary Explores Effects Child Support System Has On Black Fathers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A documentary exploring the child systems and its consequences on families of color is set to premiere at the Kimmel Center.

“Where’s Daddy?” will take over the screen of the Perelman Theatre at 8 p.m. Friday.

“You got some brothers that are middle class, you got some that are students that are working class, then you got prominent athletes,” says Rel Dowdell, a Philadelphia-based filmmaker and educator most known for feature films like, “Train Ride.” For the first time, he’s venturing into documentary filmmaking to expose the legal, social and cultural complications and consequences inherent in the child support system.

“I’ve had a judge tell me, ‘do what you gotta do.’ What, do you want me to go sell drugs? Do you want me to do something illegal,” says Mister Mann Frisby, a Philadelphia-based journalist. He has joint custody of his daughter, but ended up behind bars for 14 weeks for delinquent child support.

“Falling behind on child support shouldn’t mean that you’re sharing space with someone who raped somebody,” he says. Frisby’s 2011 Philadelphia Weekly article recounting his experience and that of others went viral. He believes reforms are needed, but most men suffer in silence.

“They’ll inbox, but they won’t put it out there on Front Street,” he says. “It’s the stigma that goes with it. If I’m behind on my child support, people are going to think I’m a deadbeat.”

Other fathers featured include former Eagle pro-bowler Fred Barnett and rap artist Freeway.

Check out the trailer below: