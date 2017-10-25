NDSU Coach Chris Klieman: ‘Everybody Is Decked Out In Eagles Gear’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz is the front runner for MVP and the talk of the NFL.

Wentz, 24, is the youngest @NFL QB to throw 17+ TDs and no more than 4 INTs through 7 games since Dan Marino, 23, in 1984 (20 TDs, 4 INTs). — John Gonoude (@john_gonoude) October 24, 2017

But his former coach at North Dakota State University, Chris Klieman, is not surprised by Wentz’s success.

“Honestly, we did,” Klieman said on the 94WIP Morning Show when asked if he knew Wentz would be this good.

“I played with Kurt Warner in college and was around him as well. Carson have very similar traits, just bigger and stronger probably than Kurt. I knew he could do it. I knew he could be that good and I told a lot of people.”

Back in North Dakota — a predominantly Vikings town — Klieman says all you see is Eagles gear now.

“That’s all there is, is Wentz jerseys everywhere and Philadelphia stuff. We’re in an area where it’s a big Viking country and Packers country and stuff. And everything is Philadelphia Eagles. That’s the biggest thing in the sporting goods stores, it’s everywhere you go in the grocery stores, all the malls and restaurants. Everybody is decked out in Eagles gear and I love it.”

Through seven games this season, Wentz leads the NFL in touchdown passes with 17. He is fourth in yards with 1,852 and has throwing just four interceptions, leading the Eagles to an NFL best 6-1 record.