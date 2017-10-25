Good Samaritan Shot Trying To Help Shooting Victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead, and two others are in critical condition after two separate shootings in the city’s Kensington section overnight. Police believe the same man is behind both.

Police were called to the area of B Street and Allegheny Avenue a little after 2 a.m. Wednesday, where a 24-year old man and a 31-year old woman were shot while standing on the corner. The 24-year old died at an area hospital.

The shooter fled North on B Street, but crashed into a light pole at West Moreland. Chief Inspector Scott Small says the driver then got out to remove the vehicle’s license plate when a neighbor came outside and offered to call for help.

“He was going to call 911 to notify police, and that’s when the male who was removing the license plate pulled a gun and shot that 55-year old male in the head,” said Small.

Small says the shooter then fled, but was picked up by police a few blocks away with a license plate and gun in his possession.

The 55-year old man and 31-year old woman from the first shooting were both listed in critical condition.