Eagles Opponent Profile: 49ers Visit Philly In Search Of First Win Of 2017

By Kevin McGuire

The Philadelphia Eagles are flying high and the good times are looking to continue this weekend with the Eagles staying home for their next game. Their opponent, the San Francisco 49ers, will make the trip across the country for an early kickoff in search of their first win of the season. The 49ers are suffering through a rebuilding process after the failed and brief run under former head coach Chip Kelly, and they have a long way to go. While things may not have been going too well for the franchise, the 49ers have had some close calls, and may be at least marginally better than their record may suggest.

But what kind of threat do these 49ers pose to the Eagles, owners of the best record in the NFL?

Record: 0-7

The 49ers are one of two teams in the NFL without a win this season. San Francisco is 0-7 after Sunday’s 40-10 setback at home against the Dallas Cowboys. Prior to that, the Niners took a 26-24 loss on the road against Washington.

The Eagles have not defeated the 49ers since 2010 and have dropped each of the last two meetings in the series. The Eagles lost at home, 24-23, in 2011 and on the road, 26-21, in the most recent meeting in 2014. San Francisco leads the all-time series, 19-12-1, including one win in the playoffs in 1996.

49ers on Offense

The 49ers have had their ups and downs on offense, but the unit as a whole is looking to simply find an identity on offense. Rookie quarterback C.J. Beathard took over for Brian Hoyer as the team’s starting quarterback and had a rough going against Dallas. The running game is led by Carlos Hyde, but the offensive line has struggled to offer much protection. The 49ers are 23rd in the NFL in rushing offense and just 25th in the NFL in scoring, with 17.6 ppg. Entering this weekend, the 49ers have had 10 turnovers, including five lost fumbles.

49ers on Defense

Carson Wentz and the rest of the Eagles offense should have no trouble moving the football. The 49ers have the NFL’s 28th-ranked defense and is allowing 393.1 yards per game. The 49ers have also allowed the third-most points this season, with 186 points allowed for an average of 26.6 ppg allowed. Only Arizona and Indianapolis have allowed more points scored this season. The way the Eagles are rolling, they should have no problem doing damage against the Niners.

49ers Players to Watch

Pierre Garcon, Wide Receiver: The veteran wide receiver has helped provide some experience for the 49ers on offense, and Garcon has been one of the more reliable options in the offense. Garcon had 142 receiving yards earlier this season against the Rams and has had two games with double-digit reception games since then. He will be a go-to option for the 49ers.

Solomon Thomas, Defensive End: The third overall pick in the NFL Draft this past spring is beginning to get more playing time on the defensive line, although he has not been able to have too much of an impact just yet. Against Dallas last week, Thomas had just one tackle and was unable to create any pressure in the backfield. The 49ers will hope he improves this week on the road.

Outlook

By every metric possible, this should be a slam-dunk win for Philadelphia. As the Eagles have built more and more confidence this season, they have raised the bar and continue to clear it week after week. The 49ers are a franchise in disarray and are ripe for a blowout. Even though San Francisco has played a few close games, an early kickoff across the country against a team looking to be the best the NFC has to offer is quite a tall order for the 49ers. The Eagles should win this one by a comfortable margin to get to 7-1.

Kevin McGuire is a Philadelphia area sports writer and college football editor for The Comeback and host of the No 2-Minute Warning Podcast. Follow McGuire on Twitter and like him on Facebook.