Accident On Commodore Barry Bridge Causing Delays During Evening Rush

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — An accident on the Commodore Barry Bridge in Gloucester County is causing a traffic mess during the Wednesday evening rush hour.
According to the Delaware River Port Authority, a vehicle crashed into the toll plaza at the Commodore Barry Bridge in Logan Township around 5 p.m.
The traffic is causing delays on the westbound lanes heading into Pennsylvania.
KYW Traffic reports three vehicles were involved in the accident.
It is not known how many people might be injured.