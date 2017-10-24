Teen Boy Shot Multiple Times In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A teenage boy has been hospitalized after being shot multiple times in North Philadelphia on Tuesday morning.
Restorations Completed At Vandalized Jewish Cemetery
Officials say the 16-year-old boy was shot several times in the upper body around 10:45 a.m. on the 100 block of Dauphin Street.
The teen suffered a seizure as a result of his wounds.
He was transported to Temple Hospital. His condition is currently not known.
Troopers Arrest Man For 5th DUI Offense
Police are investigating the shooting.