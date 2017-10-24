Dog’s Smile Is Melting Hearts Across The Internet

TEXAS (CBS) – A smiling dog in Texas may be just what you need right now.

“Cheech” has been making the rounds on social media since last week for his lovable infectious smile.

“Y’all… this smiling dog we got in at the shelter yesterday is ridiculous,” said City of Waller Animal Shelter and Rescue, who was caring for the pup.

The shelter aims to help lost or abandoned pets find homes. Animals found by the city are only kept for 72 hours before being humanely euthanized, the shelter says.

Luckily for Cheech, it was love at first sight when he met his new owner, Carrie.

“I reviewed the applications for Cheech, and one story stood out the most. Carrie reached out to the shelter volunteers and shared her heartbreaking loss with us, she lost her beloved Shepherd to cancer on Friday- since then her other dog (Dusty) pictured here, has been severely depressed and had not eaten in days,” said the shelter on Facebook.

The shelter is 100 percent donation and volunteer based. If you are looking to help, CLICK HERE.