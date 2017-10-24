SCI Phoenix Expected To Open Next Summer

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – It’s been one delay after another for SCI Phoenix, the state prison that is to replace Graterford in Montgomery County. But as the prison nears completion KYW Suburban Bureau Chief Jim Melwert got a behind-the-scenes look.

Once it finally opens, SCI Phoenix will house about 4,000 inmates, but with new technology and more efficient staffing, Pennsylvania Department of Corrections Secretary John Wetzel says compared to Graterford, SCI Phoenix will save tax payers about $10 million a year.

“But more importantly, it has lots of program space,” said Wetzel.

Important he says as about 40 percent of new inmates don’t have a high school diploma, a third are mentally ill.

“And three quarters have some kind of addiction issue, so this prison is really built for modern inmates,” said Wetzel.

The new prison will be family friendly for visits, with rooms where fathers can interact with their children. Also a video-uplink where families can do a virtual visit with loved-ones who may be in prison across the state.

The new prison has been anything but smooth sailing, it is already two years overdue and carries a $400 million price tag. The goal is to have inmates in the new prison by next summer.