Gambling Site Has Philly Top 5 Favorite In Amazon HQ2 Sweepstakes

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — So…you’re telling Philly there’s a chance? Paddy Power, an Irish online gambling site, is giving Philadelphia good odds to land the new Amazon headquarters.
Philadelphia earned 7-to-1 odds, falling behind only Atlanta at 2-to-1 and Austin at 11-to-4. Pittsburgh is at 14-to-1 odds.
Facebook Testing Splitting News Feed To Separate Posts From Friends And Pages Liked
Amazon, which already has headquarters in Seattle, is considering bids from more than 200 cities and regions to be its second home. The winner gets 50,000 jobs and a big boost in economic development.
Paddy Power mostly takes wagers on sports but ventures into politics and other topics.
Amazon says bids have come from states, provinces, districts and territories in North America.
Vaping May Cause Unique Problems As Bad As Smoking, Study Says
Cities are trying hard to woo Amazon. Tucson, Arizona, sent a giant cactus to CEO Jeff Bezos, and the Atlanta suburb of Stonecrest offered to de-annex land and rename it Amazon, Georgia. New York City lit up the Empire State Building in Amazon orange.
(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)