Kayleigh McEnany: Guys Like Corker Are Not Helpful To GOP Agenda

Philadelphia (CBS) – Republican Sen. Bob Corker from Tennessee is speaking out again, criticizing President Donald Trump and urging him to “stay out” of the tax reform process. Corker, making the media rounds Tuesday morning, called the White House an “adult day care center.”

GOP spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany tells The Chris Stigall Show on Talk Radio 1210 WPHT that Corker, and even Sen. John McCain of Arizona, are not helpful.

“We’re trying to get policies put forward that help Americans, and personal disputes with the president that require him to respond or defend himself, it takes time away from this. I would suggest for Sens. McCain and Corker, especially Sen. Corker, you know, look the president won your state by double digits. Your constituents made an unmistakable message to get behind the president and the national electorate did too. And any time that you decide to sidetrack the agenda, really you’re just pulling one over on the American people and I think that’s unfortunate. So, I would suggest everyone stand behind the president.”

Trump did respond to Corker’s comments, tweeting that Corker, “who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts….”

A second tweet from the president stated, “Corker dropped out of the race in Tennessee when I refused to endorse him, and now is only negative on anything Trump. Look at his record!”

In which Corker replied with a tweet, “same untruths from an utterly untruthful president. #AlertTheDaycareStaff.”