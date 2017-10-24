Fatty Liver And How To Avoid It

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It is one of the most descriptive terms in medicine. Fatty Liver is a condition in which a person gets exactly that, they get a buildup of excess fat in the liver.

We usually see it in people who drink too much alcohol.

The fat builds up and it causes inflammation in the liver. Eventually this can lead to damage of the liver.

Fatty liver was also found in people who are overweight and, as our country has been developing a greater obesity issue, fatty liver as become more common as well.

The biggest weapon you have against fatty liver is to lose weight. Regular exercise and watching your calories are the common steps we take.

Many people find out they have fatty liver after a routine ultrasound ordered by the physician to look at the abdomen.

If have a balanced diet and limit the amount of alcohol you consume, you reduce your potential for fatty liver dramatically.