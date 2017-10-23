Delaware County Official Resigns From Position Following Child Porn Arrest

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A Delaware County official has resigned from his position after being arrested on child pornography charges earlier this month.
Philip Ahr resigned as president of the Radnor Township Board of Commissioners. Ahr was arrested on Oct. 11 on several counts of child pornography possession and distribution charges.
“Although I will still serve as Commissioner of the 7th Ward, the duties and responsibilities of president of the board are demanding and personal reasons necessitate that I vacate my position as president of the board effective this date,” Ahr said in his resignation letter.
Investigators say Ahr uploaded and shared images of suspected child pornography through a Yahoo Messenger account. According to police, Ahr used Yahoo Messenger to “sext” with unknown individuals, which involved sexual talk about children.
Police say Ahr told detectives that during one of these conversations, an unknown person sent him about one dozen child pornography images of girls who Ahr estimated to be approximately 13 years old. Some of the images involved female children engaging in sex acts with adult males, said investigators.
Detectives say they found multiple chat logs between Ahr and individuals, dating back to 2013, in which Ahr shared and sought graphic images and videos of children in sexual positions, bondage and engaged in sex acts with adults. According to investigators, Ahr’s collection was mainly comprised of prepubescent girls under the age of 10 years, but also included infants and toddlers.
Ahr’s next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 26.