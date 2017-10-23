Philly Among Cities With Longest Commute Times, Says Survey

By Ian Bush
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It might not feel like it, but Philly’s commute is not the worst in the country.

We rank ninth on the survey just released by the staffing firm Robert Half.

Our average time spent on the road to and from work is nearly 52 minutes a day.

Washington, DC takes the cake, with commuters suffering more than an hour in the car, round-trip.

Length is one thing, but at least Philadelphia is lower on the list of “most stressful” commutes.

Los Angeles is number one. We’re 16th.

