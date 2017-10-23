Local Synagogue Donates To Puerto Rico Relief Effort

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Relief efforts in Puerto Rico continue more than a month after the disaster, and there are developments on the local front.

Concilio in North Philadelphia provides social, educational, and cultural services with an emphasis on the area’s Latino community.

For the last few weeks, they’ve been working to help the people of Puerto Rico and on Monday they received an $18,000 check from Congregation Beth Or to continue that mission.

“It has been quite humbling to see so many people of different backgrounds, races, ethnicities, and socioeconomic status coming together and really, truly, caring,” said Julie Avalos, Deputy Director of Concilio.

Rabbi Gregory Marx of Congregation Beth Or says the people of his synagogue were more than willing to help those need.

“There is a Jewish phrase called ‘tikkun olam,’ which means ‘repair of the world,’ and that when we do good, we are lifting up not only one another, but we are bearing witness to the presence of God,” he said. “We see this as a holy mission. It’s not just helping our own, it’s helping all that are suffering.

Avalos says they’re using the money get boots on the ground, as well as purchase items like water filters, flash lights, and generators to be sent to Puerto Rico.