What You Should Know If You Get Pulled Over With Expired Pa. Registration Sticker

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It takes up less than 2 square inches of space on your vehicle but if you have Pennsylvania tags that small sticker could get you pulled over.

“We no longer require having the registration sticker fixed on your license plate. Everything is done electronically,” said Brad Rudolph, a spokesperson for PennDOT.

That means registration stickers in Pennsylvania have gone the way of the dinosaur.

They’re no longer issued and the old ones left on many vehicles are expired, even when the actual registration isn’t.

Rudolph says there have been at least three instances of Pennsylvania drivers getting pulled over by out of state cops who believed the car’s registration was outdated.

So what should you do if you’re driving out of state and get pulled over for having expired registration?

The first thing you need to show the officer is your valid registration paperwork.

And then politely explain it to the officer that Pennsylvania laws have changed and no longer require a sticker affixed to the plate.

“The officer will easily be able to check that out and clear up any complaint,” Rudolph says.

Rudolph says you can also remove the sticker entirely though that’s not a requirement.