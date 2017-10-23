Amazon Received 238 Proposals For Second Headquarters

By Kaya Yurieff

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — Amazon has confirmed the obvious: It’s received a lot of interest from cities vying to host its second headquarters.

The tech giant said on Monday that 238 cities and regions put in a bid for the opportunity. The proposals span across 54 states, provinces, districts and territories across North America.

Amazon announced plans for a second headquarters in September, sending cities into a frenzy. The company expects to invest more than $5 billion to build the facility and will create as many as 50,000 “high-paying” jobs.

Amazon says the new headquarters, dubbed HQ2, will be a “full equal” to its Seattle campus.

Cities have made elaborate and creative gestures in an effort to woo Amazon. Kansas City Mayor Sly James wrote five-star reviews for 1,000 random items on Amazon’s website; Tucson sent Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos a giant cactus; and New York City lit up landmarks like the Empire State Building in “Amazon orange.”

Amazon estimates that its investments in Seattle from 2010 through 2016 resulted in an additional $38 billion to the city’s economy.

Proposals for HQ2 were due last week.

