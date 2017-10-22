Annual ‘Friends In Pink’ 5K Held In Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philly-based non-profit, which focuses its attention on breast cancer patients in two city neighborhoods, had its annual 5K Sunday morning.

About a hundred or so people started their day walking or running along the Manayunk Towpath to raise money for an organization called “Friends in Pink.”

Executive Director Patti Brennan says, while other non-profits raise cash for breast cancer research, their only focus is on their neighbors in Manayunk and Roxborugh who are battling the disease and need someone to turn to.

“We pay their co-pays if they’re out of work. We paid rent, we’ve helped with mortgages, we’ve helped with utiliites. So far we haven’t had to turn anyone away,” said Brennan.

Jeanne Navea can attest to that.

“I’m actually having a recurrence of breast cancer,” she said.

Covering the Friends in Pink 5K. Friends in Pink helps people dealing with breast cancer in Roxborough/Manayunk like Jeanne Navea. pic.twitter.com/WUCBfguTVr — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) October 22, 2017

Her friends call her “Jean Jean The Fighting Machine” and she says the fight against breast cancer would be much tougher if it wasn’t for her “Friends in Pink.”

“They’re there for emotional support, financial support. Always a text away,” said Navea.