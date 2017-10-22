3 Officers Injured While Performing At Thrill Show In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say three officers were injured in Center City Sunday evening at a convention that is hosting police enforcement from around the world.

About 5:45 p.m. EMS services responded to a call to 12th and Market Street just outside of the Philadelphia Convention Center.

Officials tell CBSPhilly that three officers assigned to the highway patrol “drill team” were injured while performing at the 124th International Associations of Chiefs of Police’s Convention.

ALSO READ: Annual ‘Friends In Pink’ 5K Held In Manayunk

Two of the three officers were taken to Hahnemann hospital by district officers on the scene, and the third was taken to Hahnemann by way of medics, according to police.

Authorities say all three officers are listed in stable condition and are expected to be treated and released.

The identities of the officers involved has not been released.

The I.A.C.P. convention is a gathering that includes 15,000 officers from 150 countries sharing ideas, procedures and policies.

Philadelphia’s Chief of SEPTA transit police Thomas J. Nestel III said, on twitter Sunday evening following the crash, “Our thoughts and prayers for the @PhillyPolice Highway Patrol Officer injured on Market Street.”