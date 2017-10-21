Thousands Enjoy Magical Day At Chestnut Hill’s Harry Potter Festival

CHESTNUT HILL, PA (CBS) — It was a magical day to be in Chestnut Hill as thousands enjoyed the annual Harry Potter festival Saturday.

Twelve blocks along Germantown Avenue were transformed into some familiar sites as many dressed as their favorite Harry Potter characters.

“I mean I become Harry Potter and this whole area becomes Hogsmeade and Hogwarts and everyone has some much fun being in character,” said one man.

SEPTA even hosted the “Hogwarts Express” as regional rail trains transported many taking part in the fun.

Martha Sharkey, the executive director of the Chestnut Hill Business Association, said this year’s festival had everything from dark arts classes to insects from the Franklin Institute.

“We have sorting hats demonstrations, defense against the dark arts classes, lots of characters on Germantown Avenue, the Franklin institute Academy of Natural Sciences insectarium, she said. As well as “muggles readthon.”

Sharkey said the Chestnut Hill community really gets involved.

“It’s truly a community fan festival, and our stores get into it, she said. “They have fun theming their windows.”

As the day went on Chestnut Hill College played host to the 8th annual Philadelphia Brotherly Love Cup Quidditch Tournament. There was even Harry Potter themed beer gardens for the over 21 fans.