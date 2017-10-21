Police Investigate Quadruple Shooting In Chester

CHESTER, Pa. (CBS) — Police are investigating after multiple people were shot at a basketball court in Chester Saturday evening.
The shooting took place along the 1200 block of Carla’s Lane near North 11th Street.
According to police, four people were injured and the shooter is believed to of been a “good distance” away from the scene in an elevated position.
Police say both AR and handgun rounds have been found.
Multiple transports were called to the scene as officials say all of the victims were shot in the lower extremities.
There is no word on the condition of these victims, or the motive behind the shooting.
