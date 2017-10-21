It’s About Winning Now For The Sixers—And It Isn’t Happening Yet

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The atmosphere at the Wells Fargo Center is electric. Fans can’t wait to see the Sixers—the new Sixers of Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Markell Fultz and Dario Saric.

They’re young, talented, and appear to have a bright future. The national media and the fans have certainly bought in—and they should because the Sixers are a fun team to watch.

The coddling-snowflake, everyone-gets-a-trophy aura surrounding this team has to be lifted. It’s no longer how well they played—it’s about the bottom line and that is winning.

It’s the one constant, it seems, “The Process” Sixers have lugged with them into this brave, new 2017-18 season.

The Sixers are 0-2, after losing to a Boston Celtics team that was playing without Gordon Hayward already gone for the season and without Marcus Smart.

Still, Boston managed to win its first game of the season, 102-92, behind a game-high 21 points from Kyrie Irving. It also points to the fact that this is a Sixers team that has a lot of growing up to do.

Especially in the fourth quarter.

Against Boston in the fourth, the Sixers were 1-for-6 from 3-point range in the fourth, with four turnovers and 9for-23 shooting (39.1%) to Boston’s 11-of-17 (64.7%) that includes 4-for-8 from 3-point distance.

A loss like this may mean it’s time to temper the hype about this young, talented team and sit back and wait.

The Sixers haven’t shot well, don’t shoot free throws well and have young players who don’t know how to play four NBA quarters yet.

Embiid shooting 4-for-16 didn’t help very much.

“All of those threes that I took, it’s up to me to make those shots,” Embiid said. “I need to play, and it’s going to come. I didn’t think I got the ball enough in the post. We have to do a better job of finding me in the post.”