Push To End Prosecution Of Children Lured Into Sex Trafficking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s a big push in Pennsylvania to end prosecution of children lured into sex trafficking.
A bill has stalled in the state House Judicary Committee, but advocates are trying to persuade lawmakers to take another look.
Pennsylvania law allows people who are not of age to consent to sex, to be charged with prostitution.
“And then ultimately prosecuted and adjudicated delinquent for the crime of prostitution and other related crimes,” said Shea Rhodes, Director and Co-Founder of Villanova Law Institute to Address Commercial Sexual Exploitation.
She says a child who is sexually exploited can twice become a victim.
“So legally, it’s untenable,” she said.
Rhodes co-wrote what’s known as the Safe Harbor Bill.
“What this bill would do is make it clear that a child is immune from either arrest or prosecution for the crime of prostitution,” explained Rhodes.
Rhodes says it would prevent a child from further trauma.
Twenty-one other states have passed similar legislation.